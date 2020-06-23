Global  

University of Cincinnati to rename Marge Schott Stadium

bizjournals Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
The University of Cincinnati will take late Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott’s name off its baseball stadium because of her racist remarks. UC’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday morning to remove Schott’s name. Former UC baseball player Jordan Ramey, who graduated in December, had started a petition in June to have Schott’s name removed from the stadium because of her use of racial slurs. It was signed by more than 6,000 people. UC baseball star and UC Athletics Hall of Famer…
 The University of Cincinnati's Board of Trustees meets Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility of renaming Marge Schott Stadium.

