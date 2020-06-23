University of Cincinnati to rename Marge Schott Stadium Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The University of Cincinnati will take late Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott’s name off its baseball stadium because of her racist remarks. UC’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday morning to remove Schott’s name. Former UC baseball player Jordan Ramey, who graduated in December, had started a petition in June to have Schott’s name removed from the stadium because of her use of racial slurs. It was signed by more than 6,000 people. UC baseball star and UC Athletics Hall of Famer… 👓 View full article

