Quantum Computing launches free trial of Mukai quantum computing application platform Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Quantum Computing Inc (OTCQB:QUBT), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, said Tuesday that it is launching a free trial of its industry-leading Mukai quantum computing software execution platform. The Leesburg, Virginia-based company said the trial will enable developers to discover how they can migrate their existing applications to quantum-ready solutions and realize superior performance even when running their solutions on classical Intel or AMD processor-based computers. Additionally, quantum-ready applications developed with Mukai will be ready to run on sophisticated quantum computers. The company said this preserves an organization’s investment in early quantum software development and ensures a “faster time-to-market when superior quantum performance arrives.” READ: Quantum Computing releases version 1.1 of Mukai middleware The trial offer follows the recent publication of a benchmark study that showed that Mukai achieved "best-in-class performance." “Our Mukai platform enables developers to create applications that benefit from quantum advantage without having to know anything about the backend connections to a quantum computer,” Quantum’s VP of product development Steve Reinhardt said in a statement. “By providing this trial access, we are hoping to encourage and facilitate application development to solve real-world problems — and not tomorrow but today.” Companies can leverage solutions offered by Mukai to minimize disruptive, high-impact events in real-time. Optimization can also be valuable in drug design, while portfolio managers can use it to maximize return on investments. Quantum CTO Mike Booth, who is behind the popular QCI qbsolv solver, a key part of the Mukai platform, said the solution has demonstrated “superior performance” compared to other solvers, enabling developers to solve many of the "complex problems" that quantum computers are expected to eventually tackle, but in today’s classical computing environment. “Given the vast cost-saving potential of optimizations made possible by Mukai, we cannot imagine a more compelling value proposition for our commercial and governmental trial users,” he added. The trial grants free access to the entire, fully functioning Mukai platform and is expected to launch during the week starting June 29. Mukai addresses the quantum computing market which is tipped to grow at a 23.2% compound annual growth rate, according to Tractica. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published 1 week ago Disney+ Ends 7-Day Free Trial Option 00:14 Disney ends its 7-day free trial period for new Disney+ users ahead of the debut of 'Hamilton' on the streaming service.

Related videos from verified sources Judge In Nikolas Cruz Case Says Earliest Trial Can Begin Is August



Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a hearing held remotely that it's not even clear when the Broward County courthouse will reopen to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:21 Published 1 week ago Pc Andrew Harper murder trial to resume



The trial over the death of Police Constable Andrew Harper is due to resume. The trial of three men charged accused of murdering the police officer was previously abandoned due to the coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago Irish drone delivery trial takes flight



A drone delivery trial with Ireland's health authority is getting prescriptions to those isolating. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this