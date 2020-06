CBI lodges FIR against Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot for cheating SBI-led banks consortium Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Videocon did not inform the consortium that it was continuing to avail loan from the SCB and the lenders also did not ask for NOC from SCB about the closure. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this