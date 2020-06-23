LulaFit adjusts to coronavirus crisis by shifting to virtual amenities programs Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

LulaFit, which provides wellness amenities management services, has launched a new virtual platform offering mindfulness classes and other online programming to businesses and apartment and condo dwellers. The Chicago-based company said through its LulaFit Live platform, real estate developers, landlords and property managers can offer their office tenants and residents unlimited access to live and on-demand fitness and mindfulness classes, social events and "lifestyle experiences.” The platform… 👓 View full article

