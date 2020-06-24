Bellevue Gold hits new record high after tests return high recoveries, support underground re-entry Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) reached a record high of $1.22 after metallurgical test work at its Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia generated recoveries averaging 97.8% across the multiple lodes. These results were achieved using conventional gravity and leaching processes and standard reagents, confirming the ability to extract gold using conventional gravity and CIL processing flowsheets. Shares in the company were more than 15% higher, reaching a new a record high of $1.22 intra-day, and have climbed from 28.5 cents on March 19. Bellevue managing director Steve Parsons said the metallurgical results joined the growing list of strong results being generated across the board at Bellevue. He said: “We have established a 2.2 million ounces resource at 11.3 grams per tonne, we have just hit high-grade gold 7 kilometres away from the resource and we are now finalising a maiden indicated resource. “These exceptional recovery rates, combined with the economic studies and other preparations underway, will position us to develop a project in a Tier One location with very high grades and a host of other extremely attractive features.” Underground re-entry supported Geotechnical, visual inspections and test work programs have been completed in preparation for underground re-entry. The LIDAR point cloud survey data showed the condition of the existing underground infrastructure, highlighting the state of the current ground conditions as suitable for mechanised re-entry to be established and favourable for standard ground support requirements. Parsons said: “All work that has been conducted on the underground infrastructure, points to a very low level of capital intensity for mechanised re-entry which is an amazing result given underground entry has not occurred in over 23 years. “The 3D LIDAR survey highlights the competency of the surrounding ground conditions. “We are currently on track with our dewatering program that will allow us to drill from underground in the fourth quarter of this calendar year.” Drilling from underground is set to start in the December quarter, 2020. Looking forwards Further metallurgical test work is being conducted by independent metallurgical consultant Nathan Stoitis on the gravity recoverable gold component to optimise the gravity circuit design requirements, which will feed into other studies being carried out. Tenders for both pit wall rehabilitation, underground development and stripping have been received from multiple contractors with a strong interest shown in bidding for the works. Additionally, a resource update is pending which will upgrade a portion of the current 2.2 million ounces at 11.3 g/t gold inferred resource to the indicated category. Step-out exploration drilling has resumed with a 10,000 metres regional discovery drilling program underway along the 20-kilometre Bellevue mineralised corridor. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: WCVB - Published 18 hours ago High 5: Ipswich High School For High 5 this week Lynchie drives along Route 133 where the irresistible "sound of music" steered him into Ipswich High School where he found a group of students scaling new heights.

Related videos from verified sources Venezuela's rival leaders lock horns over gold in London vault



President Maduro and his Western-backed opponent Guaido are in a legal battle over who controls a $1bn in gold bars. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:17 Published 22 hours ago "Diploma drive-thru" at Eden High School



Graduation for seniors at Eden High School was different this year than in years past. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases



Florida hits single day record setting high with over 4000 cases. Physicians breakdown the increasing numbers and discuss how we can flatter the curve Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:26 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Bellevue Gold at record high after tests return high recoveries, support underground re-entry Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) reached a record high of $1.19 this morning after metallurgical test work at its Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia generated...

Proactive Investors 5 hours ago





Tweets about this John Miller $BGL Bellevue Gold hits new record high after tests return high recoveries, support underground re-entry… https://t.co/CP0Ds5lCov 22 seconds ago