When industrial America's manufacturing legend Dodge Brothers was stopped cold by the flu Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A century ago an epidemic ended the careers of America's brightest industrial stars. Both John and Horace Dodge died in the aftermath of the Spanish flu. Their deaths changed the face of Detroit automotive manufacturing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this