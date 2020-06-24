Global  

Report: Florida ranks among best states for business

bizjournals Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Entrepreneurs looking to start a business may want to consider Florida. In a recent report from Chief Executive Magazine, a business-focused magazine, the Sunshine State ranked as the second best state for businesses behind only Texas. Texas and Florida were Nos. 1 and 2 on the 2019 list as well. The report included information on every state: Florida’s 19 Fortune companies also helped nab it a high ranking. The state’s companies include Jabil, Publix, WellCare Health Plans and Tech Data…
