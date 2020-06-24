Global stocks plunge as investors weigh report on US considering new tariffs on the EU and UK
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () · *Global stocks fell on Wednesday following a report that the US is set to impose fresh tariffs on European goods, and the number of coronavirus cases around the world continues to surge.*
· *Futures tied to US stocks fell between 0.5% and 0.9% and are set to open lower.*
· *Europe indexes extended early losses as investors...
Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher..