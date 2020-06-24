'I didn't really touch oil': New day-trader Dave Portnoy has steered clear of the 'Wild West' oil market. Here are the sectors he deems too risky to invest in.

🔞Eggsy🥚⁷ RT @Kookiequarrel: He was always a fan favourite - small, pale and kitten looking - he was any closeted man’s dreams. There was a strict no… 5 minutes ago 𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 ✿ taylor really said my heart my hips my body my love tryna find a part of me that you didn’t touch but she also said… https://t.co/oWRwf3q7fj 7 minutes ago KnowYourObama @ChuckGrassley @realDonaldTrump You really are out of touch. It's time for you to resign. There was zinke and Pruit… https://t.co/G0GRP24cjX 12 minutes ago paige ✿ [REST.] i didn't really wanna do this but since my oomfs don't interact w me and stan twt is kinda lonely for me i… https://t.co/DPNU3nEA3l 48 minutes ago °、+ bella [REST.] i didn't really wanna do this but since my oomfs don't interact w me and stan twt is kinda lonely for me i… https://t.co/JvymDDJ8VQ 52 minutes ago ky 沙 [REST.] i didn't really wanna do this but since my oomfs don't interact w me and stan twt is kinda lonely for me i… https://t.co/ngp4Oy1qlE 57 minutes ago Miles McCormack @JoeAndertweet I feel like Moira started off hilariously out of touch and then just became infuriatingly self absor… https://t.co/NkDoHLoPfl 59 minutes ago 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐈. @kenzyyhusseinn my old crush & classmate always wanted to touch the ladies’ privates (esp those like me with big br… https://t.co/CrHC0mZ4eK 1 hour ago