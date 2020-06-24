Prince William visits Oxford vaccine development facilities Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has visited Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine development facilities to learn more about researchers’ work there.



The royal was given a tour Wednesday of the manufacturing laboratory where the experimental vaccine has been produced. He also looked at a laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.



The trials began April 23 and 10,000 people in the U.K are in the process of being vaccinated to assess the potential success of the treatment. Trials also began this week in Brazil and South Africa.



Oxford has agreed a global licensing agreement with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which has struck deals with the U.S., U.K., the European Union, among others, to produce and supply the potential vaccine.



Researchers aim to eventually make the vaccine available globally on a non-profit basis, including to low-income countries.



Other vaccines are also in development and undergoing trials elsewhere, including in the U.S. and France.



William was briefed by researchers leading the vaccine development and trial, and he also spoke with those who were taking part in the trial.



On Tuesday, the royal spoke via video call to representatives from AstraZeneca and Oxford University and heard about the role of British science in the global response to the pandemic.



___



Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: ODN - Published 3 days ago Prince William visits Oxford hospital fighting Covid 01:17 The Duke of Cambridge visited the University of Oxford’s Vaccine Group today to learn more about their work to fight COVID-19. Prince William spent the afternoon at the Churchill Hospital where vaccine trials are now underway. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and...

Related videos from verified sources Prince William visits vaccine research facility



Prince William admitted the possibility of indefinite social distancing is "quite frightening" as he met with scientists working to find a coronavirus vaccine. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago William congratulates Oxford vaccine trial team



The Duke of Cambridge has described the work being done in the UK to find a Covid-19 vaccine as "incredibly exciting" and "fascinating", before meeting "guinea pig" volunteers taking part in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 3 days ago COVID-19 vaccine "won't be expensive", developer says



A keenly-watched COVID-19 vaccine will be priced to allow as wide as possible access to it, if it proves successful, and will be made at huge scale to keep costs down and supply up, said the Oxford.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published on May 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Prince William visits Oxford vaccine development facilities LONDON (AP) — Prince William has visited Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine development facilities to learn more about researchers’ work there. The...

Seattle Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this