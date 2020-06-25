Donald Trump's H-1B move will hit US companies

Thursday, 25 June 2020 () US president Donald Trump’s decision to suspend H-1B visas will hurt many of the biggest American companies. Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and IBM were among the top ten recipients of fresh H-1B visas in the 2019 fiscal, according to data from US Citizenship & Immigration Services.
