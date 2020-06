Qantas CEO Alan Joyce announces 6,000 job cuts Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Qantas says it will cut at least 6,000 jobs across all parts of the business and continue to stand down 15,000 employees as part of its plan to recover from the impact of the COVID pandemic. 👓 View full article

