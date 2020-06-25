Global  

Hyundai Elantra with BS-VI diesel engine launched in India at Rs 18.7 lakh

Zee News Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
The Hyundai Elantra comes with 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 with 6-Speed Automatic and Manual transmission.
