Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK's Royal Mail to slash 2,000 jobs in pandemic cost-cutting

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Royal Mail, the British postal service, is to slash 2,000 management jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said Thursday that senior executive and non-operational roles will be hardest hit in the plan to save 330 million pounds ($410 million) over two years.

“In recent years, our U.K. business has not adapted quickly enough to the changes in our marketplace of more parcels and fewer letters,” said Keith Williams, interim executive chairman at Royal Mail Group. “COVID-19 has accelerated those trends, presenting additional challenges.”

The assessment came after the company was unable to take advantage of a massive spike in parcel deliveries during the lockdown as the requirements of social distancing sent costs soaring.

“There has been a too-slow investment in technology and facilities to keep abreast of the huge growth in parcels," said union official Mike Eatwell.

The company's share price fell 6.3% in the wake of the announcement and its warning that it could face a revenue hit of up to 600 million pounds if the U.K. economy contracts by 15% across 2020-21.

Royal Mail said that executive directors and other executives will forgo annual bonuses for 2019-20 and that no shareholder dividends will be paid for the year ahead.

Royal Mail is the latest in a long line of British companies to announce hefty job losses. Others include British Gas owner Centrica, and airlines easyJet and British Airways.

Unemployment in the U.K. has not spiked as high as in some other countries, notably the United States, largely because of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. It has been paying up to 80% of the salaries of workers retained, up to 2,500 pounds ($3,125) a month. Some 1.1 million...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Royal Mail axing 2,000 management jobs

Royal Mail axing 2,000 management jobs 00:41

 Around 2,000 management jobs are being axed at Royal Mail as it looks to slash costs in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The group said the job cuts come as part of a management overhaul under plans to save £330 million over the next two years.

Related videos from verified sources

Nearly 400 Jobs at Buckingham Palace Cut Due to Pandemic [Video]

Nearly 400 Jobs at Buckingham Palace Cut Due to Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the layoffs of nearly 400 workers who were supposed to work during the summer for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Charles praises hard work of Britain's posties [Video]

Charles praises hard work of Britain's posties

The Prince of Wales has hailed the “dedication, resilience and hard work” of Britain’s postal workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Charles addressed a letter to “Everyone at Royal Mail”..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Royal Mail set to cut 2,000 manager jobs

 The postal service was already in serious financial difficulties before the pandemic.
BBC News

Royal Mail set to cut 2,000 management jobs

 The postal service was already facing challenges before the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News


Tweets about this

zlabiz

Zla Official UK’s Royal Mail to slash 2,000 jobs in pandemic cost-cutting 11 minutes ago

tamebay

Tamebay #RoyalMail have announced that around 2,000 managers will be made redundant over the next few months. https://t.co/ted8YNOjd7 19 minutes ago

OrkneyPixie

Mrs Brigand Royal Mail axing 2000 management jobs to slash costs https://t.co/IgTiiqaN8M 35 minutes ago

lesleykinney

Lesley Kinneystv RT @STVNews: Royal Mail axing 2000 management jobs to slash costs. https://t.co/AJuIxAZT8g 46 minutes ago

londonn60929305

london news RT @LBCNews: Around 2,000 management jobs are set to be cut at Royal Mail as it looks to slash costs in the face of the coronavirus crisis.… 49 minutes ago

marie_kate2

🌹M-K🌹 RT @heraldscotland: Around 2,000 management jobs at being axed at Royal Mail as it looks to slash costs in the face of the coronavirus cris… 1 hour ago

STVNews

STV News Royal Mail axing 2000 management jobs to slash costs. https://t.co/AJuIxAZT8g 1 hour ago

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland Around 2,000 management jobs at being axed at Royal Mail as it looks to slash costs in the face of the coronavirus… https://t.co/aBvvai5dXm 1 hour ago