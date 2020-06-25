Global  

WellStar Kennestone to open new $126M emergency room next month

bizjournals Thursday, 25 June 2020
WellStar Kennestone Hospital will open its new $126 million emergency department in Marietta next month. The 263,000-square-foot facility will serve up to 600 patients per day and 220,000 patients each year at full capacity, doubling the current trauma and emergency capacity, according to a statement from the hospital's parent company, WellStar Health System. It says the Kennestone emergency department will be one of the two largest and busiest in the United States. The opening is set for July…
