GNC files for bankruptcy, accelerates closure of 800 to 1,200 stores

Thursday, 25 June 2020
GNC Holdings Inc., the parent company of nutrition retailer GNC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors this week. GNC, which blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for the bankruptcy, also said the bankruptcy process could lead to an outright sale of the company. The company is also accelerating plans to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores. GNC (NYSE: GNC) said it had reached a deal with some of its secured lenders for $130 million in financing and it would continue operations through…
