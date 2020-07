Philippine CB Slashes Rate Unexpectedly Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Philippine central bank lowered its interest rate unexpectedly by 50 basis points to spur growth as measures to combat the coronavirus, or Covid-19, weighed on economic activity. The Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, or BSP, on Thursday, slashed the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate by 50 basis points to a record 2.25 percent. 👓 View full article

