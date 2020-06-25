2020 Kentucky Derby will go on with limited fans — here's the plan Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

The Kentucky Derby will run in September with fans. Churchill Downs Racetrack said Thursday that the Derby will be held with spectators after consulting with Gov. Andy Beshear and state health officials. But Churchill Downs will implement a series of safety measures and restrictions in the interest of public health, according to a news release. “We truly appreciate the leadership of the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, and all of the hard work, collaboration and guidance that state… 👓 View full article

