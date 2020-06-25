Benchmark Metals mobilizes field crews to promising new Silver Pond target on its British Columbia property Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) said it is sending geophysical crews to a new porphyry target on its property in the prolific Golden Triangle area of British Columbia. The company is hoping to define new drill targets on the highly-prospective Silver Pond zone and prime it for discovery, it told shareholders Thursday. Edmonton-based Benchmark will start with a 3D induced polarization (IP) and resistivity survey along with a high-resolution magnetic geophysical survey spanning the entire four-square-kilometre alteration, which has never been drilled or even effectively explored before. READ: Benchmark Metals kicks off 50,000 metre drill program in Toodoggone region of British Columbia The alteration zone lies 850 metres northwest of low-sulphidation mineralization at the Cliff Creek target where recent drilling returned 18.2 grams per ton gold equivalent over 3.2 metres. It may represent a lithocap above a potential porphyry intrusive system, Benchmark told investors. "We have quickly and cost effectively advanced the Silver Pond porphyry target from a conceptual nature to demonstrating it has key characteristics of lithocaps found above porphyry systems,” Benchmark CEO John Williamson told shareholders in a statement. Williamson added that the 3D IP and magnetic geophysical surveys will be “invaluable” for interpreting the subsurface expression of the large alteration zone and outline potential mineralized domains and future drill targets. Benchmark is focused on developing a substantial resource at the Lawyer’s gold and silver project in the Golden Triangle area of British Columbia. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas 👓 View full article

