Macy’s cuts corporate headcount by 3,900 as virus takes toll

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's said Thursday it's laying off 3,900 people corporate staffers, roughly 3% of its overall workforce, as the pandemic takes a financial toll on the iconic department store chain.

The company said in a release that the headcount reduction will save the company $630 million per year.

Like many of its non-essential peers, Macy's was forced to close its physical stores to curb the spread of the coronavirus, evaporating sales. The New York-based company also furloughed a majority of its workers. Since early May, Macy's has been gradually reopening its stores, which had been closed since March 18. Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette has said that customers are coming back, but it needs to cut costs to readjust its business to a new climate.

Earlier this month, Macy's Inc. reported sales of $3.02 billion for the three-month period ended May 2. That marks a 45% drop from the $5.5 billion in the year-ago period. The company is also estimating a quarterly net loss of $652 million, or $2.10 per share, for the first fiscal quarter. That compares with net earnings of $136 million, or 44 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Macy's reports final results on July 1.

“While the re-opening of our stores is going well, we do anticipate a gradual recovery of business, and we are taking action to align our cost base with our anticipated lower sales," Gennette said in a statement.
