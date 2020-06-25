Fans petition Walt Disney World to delay reopening due to pandemic Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers will see stories like this on our website (and in our daily emails) as an added value to your subscription. Thousands of fans have signed a petition urging Walt Disney World to delay its reopening after the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in Central Florida. Walt Disney World, the Orlando division of Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), plans to reopen its Magic Kingdom and Disney's… 👓 View full article

