Fans petition Walt Disney World to delay reopening due to pandemic

bizjournals Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers will see stories like this on our website (and in our daily emails) as an added value to your subscription. Thousands of fans have signed a petition urging Walt Disney World to delay its reopening after the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in Central Florida. Walt Disney World, the Orlando division of Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), plans to reopen its Magic Kingdom and Disney's…
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Disney World workers petition to delay reopening

Disney World workers petition to delay reopening 00:29

 More than 7,000 people who work at Disney World are worried about the park reopening. They've signed a petition saying the virus isn't gone, and it's only become worse.

