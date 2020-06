Beyond Meat plummets 10% after McDonald's ends Canadian trial with no plans to continue (BYND) Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· *Beyond Meat plummeted as much as 10% on Thursday after it was reported by CBC that McDonald's ended its Beyond Meat trial in Canada with no set plans for a vegetarian option.*

· *According to the report, the trial with McDonald's ended in April and the fast-food company is "evaluating what it learned from the test."*

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wochit - Published 2 days ago Beyond Meat Drops 10 Percent After Test With McDonald's Ends 00:32 CBC reported that McDonald’s ended its Canadian trial of Beyond Meat in April with no plans to continue. According to Business Insider, the plant-based burger dropped as much as 10% because of the news. While Beyond Meat said in an email they were “pleased with the test,” a JPMorgan analyst...

