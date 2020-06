Tswv Lee Yang USA TODAY: A 'Godzilla' dust cloud from Sahara Desert is nearing US Gulf Coast. https://t.co/Gg2BG4xAx8 via @GoogleNews 12 minutes ago Pamela RT @silveraa: At least we don't have to worry about a massive Sahara dust storm engulfing the US.... Never-mind. A 'Godzilla' dust cloud… 31 minutes ago Darryl Silver At least we don't have to worry about a massive Sahara dust storm engulfing the US.... Never-mind. A 'Godzilla' d… https://t.co/5x0DkaGQyi 52 minutes ago %&$# Testing NOW!!! Oh, come on. I'm so over this dystopian hellscape A 'Godzilla' dust cloud from Sahara Desert is nearing US Gulf… https://t.co/b5XncXIi8J 1 hour ago Punnavith Koy A 'Godzilla' dust cloud from Sahara Desert is nearing US Gulf Coast https://t.co/VTZftmHPrk via @usatoday 2 hours ago AntieVodka 🍸BubbaSmullyayKapperdick FTL🍸 RT @BrunusCutis: This disaster movie is getting better and better...and we're not even halfway through the year!! cc @troycombs6 A 'Godz… 2 hours ago BrownSkin This disaster movie is getting better and better...and we're not even halfway through the year!! cc @troycombs6… https://t.co/mw11Fg4vxK 2 hours ago MSPublicBroadcasting GODZILLA CLOUD: A massive dust cloud from the Sahara is expected to reach the U.S. soon. Mississippi should see eff… https://t.co/C359yjiNca 3 hours ago