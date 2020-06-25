Super Bowl LV Host Committee partners with iHeartMedia

Global  

The Super Bowl LV Host Committee announced Thursday it has entered into an agreement with iHeartMedia Tampa Bay to make it the exclusive local radio partner for Super Bowl LV. As part of the agreement, iHeartMedia Tampa Bay will work with the host committee to promote Super Bowl LV programming including events and fan experiences. It will also distribute news on its nine local iHeartMedia radio stations. iHeartMedia Tampa Bay will also be integrated into multiple events and experiences throughout…
