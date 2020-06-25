Rebuking China, Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a bipartisan rebuke of China, the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill to impose sanctions on business and individuals — including the police — that undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy or erode freedoms promised to Hong Kong residents.



The bill targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing a strict “national security” law on Hong Kong. The measure also would impose sanctions on banks that do business with entities found to violate the law.



The measure, sponsored by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, comes as tensions over Hong Kong have increased over the past year as China has cracked down on protesters and sought to exert more control over the former British territory.



President Donald Trump has said the administration will begin eliminating the “full range” of agreements that has given Hong Kong a relationship with the U.S. that mainland China lacked, including exemptions from controls on certain exports. He said the State Department would begin warning U.S. citizens of the threat of surveillance and arrest when visiting the city.



“Today, the Senate stood up to the communist regime in Beijing and stood with the people of Hong Kong,” Toomey said. “The mandatory sanctions established in this bill will punish those in China who seek to undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy or erode the basic freedoms promised” to Hong Kong residents.



Van Hollen said the bill takes "meaningful action to hold China and its proxies to account for their ongoing efforts to extinguish liberty and democracy in Hong Kong.''



The legislation "sends a strong, bipartisan message that the United States... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources China to set up 'national security agency' in Hong Kong: Media



The new law would override any existing Hong Kong laws that may conflict with it, Xinhua news agency said. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:05 Published 2 days ago China displays 'rogue' attitude in neighbourhood, creates wedge between US, Europe: Pompeo



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for not only displaying its "rogue" attitude in its neighbourhood, particularly the recent escalation of border.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published 6 days ago Hong Kong security law: Growing unease about China's legislation



Concerns are growing about who will be targeted under security law for broad crimes which lack clear definition. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Rebuking China, Senate moves to protect Hong Kong autonomy WASHINGTON (AP) — In a bipartisan rebuke of China, the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill to impose sanctions on business and individuals —...

Seattle Times 40 minutes ago





Tweets about this