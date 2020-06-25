ACC Commissioner John Swofford to retire Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

John Swofford, the collegiate athlete and scholar who would go on to lead the Greensboro-based Atlantic Coast Conference to unprecedented success and growth, is retiring. The ACC announced today that the 2020-21 athletic year will be his last of his 24 years with the conference, the longest in its 67-year history. Swofford will remain commissioner until a successor is installed and will aid in the transition. His retirement will cap an accomplished legacy, both in sports and in sports business,…


