ACC Commissioner John Swofford to retire

bizjournals Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
John Swofford, the collegiate athlete and scholar who would go on to lead the Greensboro-based Atlantic Coast Conference to unprecedented success and growth, is retiring. The ACC announced today that the 2020-21 athletic year will be his last of his 24 years with the conference, the longest in its 67-year history. Swofford will remain commissioner until a successor is installed and will aid in the transition.  His retirement will cap an accomplished legacy, both in sports and in sports business,…
ShawnKrest

Shawn Krest RT @DukeMaven: ACC commissioner John Swofford announced he'll retire at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year. Duke's Kevin White, Mike Krzy… 10 minutes ago

DukeMaven

Blue Devil Country ACC commissioner John Swofford announced he'll retire at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year. Duke's Kevin White,… https://t.co/4fQhJVxn59 10 minutes ago

VOJay_Pgh

Vincent Johnson https://t.co/Ko7NhxzJyr Swofford is the second Power Five commissioner to announce his retirement in the past 18 months. 13 minutes ago

cavalierinsider

Cavalier Insider RT @BennettConlin: UVa AD Carla Williams on ACC Commissioner John Swofford’s announcement that he’ll retire in 2021. https://t.co/voe4xlw71R 15 minutes ago

TriadBizJournal

Triad Business Journal In announcing his retirement, ACC Commissioner John Swofford acknowledges the difficult times that collegiate athle… https://t.co/XE7szOHMXT 16 minutes ago

amcneer

Alan McNeer RT @collegead: After 24 years of leading @theACC, commissioner John Swofford to retire. https://t.co/GqKMkVz4sU 16 minutes ago

BennettConlin

Bennett Conlin UVa AD Carla Williams on ACC Commissioner John Swofford’s announcement that he’ll retire in 2021. https://t.co/voe4xlw71R 19 minutes ago

dennisdoddcbs

Dennis Dodd Breaking down John Swofford's retirement announcement on @CBSSportsHQ https://t.co/Spui8RLVkd 19 minutes ago