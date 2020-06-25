Global  

Amazon establishes counterfeit unit to combat fraudsters

bizjournals Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Amazon has established a Counterfeit Crimes Unit aimed at stopping counterfeiters and fraudsters on its platform and referring cases to local and federal justice agencies. The announcement comes as Amazon tries to crack down on fraud related to the Covid-19 pandemic on its platform. Hundreds of sellers have engaged in price gouging or sold, among other items, fake N95 masks on Amazon's platform during the outbreak. The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) department said in May that it and other…
