Atlantic Health System joins Brighton Health Plan's network for self-insured employers
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () New York-based Brighton Health Plan Solutions has partnered with Atlantic Health System to offer self-insured employers in New Jersey more health benefits options. Brighton said Atlantic Health System will become the fifth New Jersey-based health system to join its proprietary Create network, which partners with health care systems to offer employers integrated delivery networks for their self-funded health insurance plans. The network allows employers to contract directly with health systems…
