Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlantic Health System joins Brighton Health Plan's network for self-insured employers

bizjournals Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
New York-based Brighton Health Plan Solutions has partnered with Atlantic Health System to offer self-insured employers in New Jersey more health benefits options.  Brighton said Atlantic Health System will become the fifth New Jersey-based health system to join its proprietary Create network, which partners with health care systems to offer employers integrated delivery networks for their self-funded health insurance plans. The network allows employers to contract directly with health systems…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Plan to scrap quarantine for some holidays abroad

Plan to scrap quarantine for some holidays abroad 00:33

 Foreign holidays have been given the green light after ministers confirmed the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK will be scrapped for a slew of popular destinations. Trips to France, Greece and Spain look on the cards after the Government confirmed it will revise the...

Related videos from verified sources

5 Ways to Naturally Boost Your Immune Health [Video]

5 Ways to Naturally Boost Your Immune Health

5 Ways to Naturally Boost Your Immune Health When it comes to protecting yourself against COVID-19, the best thing you can do is practice proper hygiene and maintain social distancing. If you want to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
New Restrictions On Bars, Restaurants, Casinos In Allegheny County [Video]

New Restrictions On Bars, Restaurants, Casinos In Allegheny County

The Allegheny County Health Department is forcing bars, restaurants and casinos to close for one week, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:17Published
DeWine unveils system to show Ohio counties' COVID-19 levels [Video]

DeWine unveils system to show Ohio counties' COVID-19 levels

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled a new way of looking at the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon. It's called the Public Health Advisory Alert System. The idea of the project is to help local..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:33Published

Tweets about this

NYBizJournal

NY Business Journal New York-based Brighton Health Plan Solutions has partnered with Atlantic Health System to offer self-insured emplo… https://t.co/Qx3xHhDnB1 1 week ago

OneNebulaHealth

Nebula Health Atlantic Health System joins Brighton Health Plan's network for self-insured employers #jobs #work #health… https://t.co/5LCfaGOOro 1 week ago