The Pfister Hotel plans to still be booked for the DNC
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Anyone who's a cheerleader of the city of Milwaukee experienced disappointment following the news of the Democratic National Convention moving to an almost fully virtual event, said Tim Smith, general manager of The Pfister Hotel downtown. "We all looked forward to having 50,000 people. That’s not going to happen. We still have four days that everybody in the world is going to look at Milwaukee. We can do the right things. We can provide the hospitality. The city will still show well on TV whether…