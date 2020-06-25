Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Pfister Hotel plans to still be booked for the DNC

bizjournals Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Anyone who's a cheerleader of the city of Milwaukee experienced disappointment following the news of the Democratic National Convention moving to an almost fully virtual event, said Tim Smith, general manager of The Pfister Hotel downtown. "We all looked forward to having 50,000 people. That’s not going to happen. We still have four days that everybody in the world is going to look at Milwaukee. We can do the right things. We can provide the hospitality. The city will still show well on TV whether…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

MilwaukeeKeyMag

Key Milwaukee RT @ToddBragstadMBJ: The Pfister Hotel plans to still be booked for the DNC https://t.co/i9GpXyesFC via @MKEBizJournal 19 hours ago

richkirchenmbj

Rich Kirchen The Pfister Hotel plans to still be booked for the DNC https://t.co/9Xw0q5N0ur via @MKEBizJournal 19 hours ago

MKEBizJournal

MKE Business Journal Anyone who's a cheerleader of the city of Milwaukee experienced disappointment following the news of the Democratic… https://t.co/GDC7TVGNmi 1 day ago

ToddBragstadMBJ

Todd Bragstad The Pfister Hotel plans to still be booked for the DNC https://t.co/i9GpXyesFC via @MKEBizJournal 1 day ago