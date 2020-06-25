Global  

Unilever to rebrand 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream

bizjournals Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Unilever will remove words like “fair” and “whitening” from its packaging and communications and rename its Fair & Lovely cosmetic product amid criticism that such terms imply lighter skin is a more desirable attribute than darker skin. The company also will change the name of its Fair & Lovely Foundation, which provides scholarships and education resources to women. “We are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skin care brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones,…
News video: Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely'

Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' 01:07

 Unilever has said that it will drop 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' brand of skin lightening products. These products were criticized for promoting negative stereotypes about darker skin tones. The move comes following backlash on social media in wake of Black Lives Matter movement. Products marketed...

