Unilever to rebrand 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Unilever will remove words like “fair” and “whitening” from its packaging and communications and rename its Fair & Lovely cosmetic product amid criticism that such terms imply lighter skin is a more desirable attribute than darker skin. The company also will change the name of its Fair & Lovely Foundation, which provides scholarships and education resources to women. “We are fully committed to having a global portfolio of skin care brands that is inclusive and cares for all skin tones,… 👓 View full article

