Watch live: Sir John Key opens new multimedia hub Umbrellar Connect Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sir John Key and Microsoft NZ managing director Vanessa Sorenson will chat live about the importance of tech leadership as the Umbrellar Connect multimedia hub is launched at 2pm today.The high-powered pair will talk about the need... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this