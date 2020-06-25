Global  

Disney to replace Splash Mountain ‘Song of the South’ theme with ‘Princess and the Frog’

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Inspired by the animation in one of the Walt Disney Co.’s most misguided cinematic works, Splash Mountain and its imagery rooted in the dated and racist 1946 film “Song of the South” will soon be a thing of the past. Walt Disney Imagineering unveiled plans on Thursday to retheme the ride to its 2009 animated […]
News video: Splash Mountain Gets New 'Princess And The Frog' Theme

Splash Mountain Gets New 'Princess And The Frog' Theme 01:49

 The ride had been criticized recently because the film it originally was themed after has long been considered racist. Amy Johnson reports.

