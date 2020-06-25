|
Disney to replace Splash Mountain ‘Song of the South’ theme with ‘Princess and the Frog’
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Inspired by the animation in one of the Walt Disney Co.’s most misguided cinematic works, Splash Mountain and its imagery rooted in the dated and racist 1946 film “Song of the South” will soon be a thing of the past. Walt Disney Imagineering unveiled plans on Thursday to retheme the ride to its 2009 animated […]
