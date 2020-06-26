Global  

Petrol price crosses Rs 80-mark for 1st time since '18

IndiaTimes Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Petrol price in the national capital on Friday crossed Rs 80 per litre mark, for the first time in more than two years, as oil companies continue to raise petrol and diesel prices in line with costs.
News video: Fuel price hike: Diesel crosses Rs 80/litre mark in Delhi

Fuel price hike: Diesel crosses Rs 80/litre mark in Delhi 01:56

 The price of diesel crossed Rs 80 per litre mark in Delhi on June 25. Diesel has become costlier than petrol, currently the price of diesel is at Rs 80.02 per litre, while petrol price in the national capital at Rs 79.92 per litre. For the 19th day in a row, state-run oil companies on Thursday raised...

