Petrol price crosses Rs 80-mark for 1st time since '18
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Petrol price in the national capital on Friday crossed Rs 80 per litre mark, for the first time in more than two years, as oil companies continue to raise petrol and diesel prices in line with costs.
The price of diesel crossed Rs 80 per litre mark in Delhi on June 25. Diesel has become costlier than petrol, currently the price of diesel is at Rs 80.02 per litre, while petrol price in the national capital at Rs 79.92 per litre. For the 19th day in a row, state-run oil companies on Thursday raised...
Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav held cycle march protest in Patna. RJD workers also participated in the cycle march protest. The demonstration was held to mark protest against the fuel price hike...
