Related videos from verified sources Colorado Department Of Labor & Unemployment Has Paid $2.7 Billion



There have been 588,988 unemployment claims in Colorado since March. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:32 Published 10 hours ago Americans Continue to Lose Jobs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



An additional 1.5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. Numbers continue to decline as cities reopen and Americans return to work. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:20 Published 10 hours ago Over 46,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of June 15



There were 1,480,000 new claims filed across the country last week. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:39 Published 15 hours ago

Tweets about this