Short-sellers have raked in more than $1.2 billion on Wirecard this week after the company's dramatic share price plunge

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
· Hedge funds have made profits of over $1 billion betting against Wirecard in the last week, the Financial Times reported. 
· Wirecard filed for insolvency on Thursday after tumultuous week which saw its former CEO Markus Braun resign and be arrested. 
· Shares of the company have fallen 98% in 2020, as the company...
