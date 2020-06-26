On Thursday, CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Chuck E. Cheese's finances have been in freefall since the start of the pandemic. One in five restaurants set to close due to the pandemic. The company has mounting debt and...
NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy... Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Denver Post •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
Paul Edward Parker projo: Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy https://t.co/NPF30LYBDe 20 minutes ago
Gene Wu RT @WTOP: Chuck E. Cheese – where kids could be kids while parents nursed headaches – is filing for bankruptcy protection.https://t.co/Z4Na… 25 minutes ago
R L RT @nbcsandiego: The rat known as Charles Entertainment Cheese has fallen on hard times.
The entertainment chain filed for bankruptcy prot… 39 minutes ago
Providence Journal Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy https://t.co/Kkk1AAXTGH 41 minutes ago
DjMastaGee Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy https://t.co/h4BUb5Itx5 48 minutes ago
Oliver RT @CTVNews: Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy https://t.co/hCneTxhopY https://t.co/TjGj3BUqQv 51 minutes ago