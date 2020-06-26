University of Pittsburgh announces new vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The University of Pittsburgh announced it appointed Clyde Wilson Pickett to serve as the university's vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion. Pickett, who officially starts in his new role in July, will be tasked with ensuring a welcome, inclusive and equitable environment for all on campus. "There is no one better to serve in the position of vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion than Clyde Pickett," Kathy Humphrey, senior vice chancellor for engagement and secretary of the board…


