Two Alabama multifamily properties sell for more than $27M



Related videos from verified sources Two dogs fall into 24ft well before one survives with CPR and the other dies



Rescuers struggled to retrieve two pet dogs that were drowning in a deep well after accidentally falling inside while they were playing. Devastated owner Channipa Klinhom heard her two pet dogs.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:50 Published 1 day ago Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles



A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:57 Published 2 days ago Sturgeon: Two-metre social distancing rule unchanged in Scotland



The two-metre rule on social distancing will remain in place in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said, though the Scottish Government has asked its scientific advisory group to review the measure... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 3 days ago

