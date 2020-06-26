Ford Unveils New F-150 Pickup Truck Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Auto major Ford Motor Co. Debuted its new next generation of the F-150 pickup truck. The 14th generation of the F-150, the 2021 F-150 truck, is scheduled to go on sale later this year in fall. The pricing is yet to be made known by the company. The iconic F-150 pickup has been the top selling U.S. vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years.


