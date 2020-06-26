Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ford Unveils New F-150 Pickup Truck

RTTNews Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Auto major Ford Motor Co. Debuted its new next generation of the F-150 pickup truck. The 14th generation of the F-150, the 2021 F-150 truck, is scheduled to go on sale later this year in fall. The pricing is yet to be made known by the company. The iconic F-150 pickup has been the top selling U.S. vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Pickup truck hit by oncoming train after driving over level crossing

Pickup truck hit by oncoming train after driving over level crossing 02:35

 This is the shocking moment a driver carrying four children tried to outrun an oncoming train - which smashed into them on a level crossing. The silver Ford Ranger overtook waiting vehicles and drove over the tracks on a dirt road on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia on June 19. Seconds...

Related videos from verified sources

New Ford F-150 Revealed Today [Video]

New Ford F-150 Revealed Today

Business Insider reports that Ford will reveal the all-new, 2021 F-150 pickup truck on Thursday evening. The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in the US for 43 straight years. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Starbucks Shutting Hundreds Of Cafes, Opening Pickup-only Stores [Video]

Starbucks Shutting Hundreds Of Cafes, Opening Pickup-only Stores

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Starbucks opened its first-ever Starbucks Pickup store in November, a pickup-only location that lets customers order ahead through the chain's mobile app and pick up..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Shocking moment Sacramento police officer's motorcycle is struck by truck on highway [Video]

Shocking moment Sacramento police officer's motorcycle is struck by truck on highway

The shocking moment when a Sacramento, California police officer's motorcycle is struck by a truck on Interstate 80 on Wednesday (June 17) night. Officer Hector Arroyo was running a traffic break on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

The 9 coolest features of the all-new Ford F-150 pickup truck, like a 12-inch screen, center console that folds into a desk, and mobile generator capability

The 9 coolest features of the all-new Ford F-150 pickup truck, like a 12-inch screen, center console that folds into a desk, and mobile generator capability · The new 2021 Ford F-150 marks the 14th generation of the popular pickup truck. · It has more usable features than ever, including a 12-inch center screen...
Business Insider

2021 Ford F-150 adds hybrid powertrain, hands-free driving mode, new convenience features

2021 Ford F-150 adds hybrid powertrain, hands-free driving mode, new convenience features Ford's venerable pickup has been a lot of things for more than 100 years, except electrified. For 2021, that changes. The 2021 Ford F-150 was unveiled Thursday...
MotorAuthority Also reported by •ReutersThe Verge

This Is How Many Pickup Trucks Nikola Has to Sell to Top Ford's F-150

 Aside from it being a logistical near-impossibility anytime soon, plenty of other new electric truck brands are aiming at the same target.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this