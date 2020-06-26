Gap surges 42% after striking 10-year deal with Kanye West and Yeezy Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

· *Gap stock surged as much as 42% on Friday after the clothing giant said it struck a 10-year partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy fashion brand.*

· *West is set to design a "Yeezy Gap" clothing line to be sold in stores and online next year.*

