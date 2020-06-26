Gap surges 42% after striking 10-year deal with Kanye West and Yeezy
Friday, 26 June 2020
· *Gap stock surged as much as 42% on Friday after the clothing giant said it struck a 10-year partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy fashion brand.*
· *West is set to design a "Yeezy Gap" clothing line to be sold in stores and online next year.*
· *Gap is targeting $1 billion in annual sales from Yeezy Gap in five...
According to Business Insider, as a teenager, Kanye West worked at a Gap store in Chicago. Now, as a billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, he's teaming up with the iconic, yet struggling brand to create a new Yeezy clothing collection. The line will be called Yeezy Gap and will hit Gap stores and be...
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has officially brought new meaning to black excellence. The hip-hop superstar has teamed up with fashion giant GAP for a new... SOHH Also reported by •Just Jared •NYTimes.com •TIME
