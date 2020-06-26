Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gap surges 42% after striking 10-year deal with Kanye West and Yeezy

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Gap surges 42% after striking 10-year deal with Kanye West and Yeezy**

· *Gap stock surged as much as 42% on Friday after the clothing giant said it struck a 10-year partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy fashion brand.*
· *West is set to design a "Yeezy Gap" clothing line to be sold in stores and online next year.*
· *Gap is targeting $1 billion in annual sales from Yeezy Gap in five...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Kanye West Partners With Gap To Create New Yeezy Clothing Line

Kanye West Partners With Gap To Create New Yeezy Clothing Line 00:36

 According to Business Insider, as a teenager, Kanye West worked at a Gap store in Chicago. Now, as a billionaire rapper and entrepreneur, he's teaming up with the iconic, yet struggling brand to create a new Yeezy clothing collection. The line will be called Yeezy Gap and will hit Gap stores and be...

Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West signs 10-year deal with Gap [Video]

Kanye West signs 10-year deal with Gap

Rapper Kanye West has signed a 10-year deal with American retailer Gap to create Yeezy Gap, a new apparel line for men, women and children.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:59Published
George Floyd's daughter thanks Kanye West for college fund generosity [Video]

George Floyd's daughter thanks Kanye West for college fund generosity

Gianna Floyd, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd, has thanked Kanye West for paying for her college education.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published
Gianna Floyd thanks Kanye West for setting up college fund [Video]

Gianna Floyd thanks Kanye West for setting up college fund

Gianna Floyd - the six-year-old daughter of murdered African American man George Floyd - has taken to Instagram to thank Kanye West for setting up a fund to cover her college education.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West Lands 10-Year Deal with Gap to Launch Yeezy Gap Line

 Kanye West has until 2030 to fulfill his mission of providing clothing for the masses ... and he just might make Gap cool again, in the process. The rapper and...
TMZ.com

Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap

 NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap. The rap superstar will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at Gap next year....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jared

Kanye West Announces Massive 10-Year GAP Partnership For Yeezy Apparel: “West Day Ever”

Kanye West Announces Massive 10-Year GAP Partnership For Yeezy Apparel: “West Day Ever” Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has officially brought new meaning to black excellence. The hip-hop superstar has teamed up with fashion giant GAP for a new...
SOHH Also reported by •Just JaredNYTimes.comTIME

Tweets about this

S_J_Smith23

Sam RT @businessinsider: Gap surges 35% after striking 10-year deal with Kanye West and Yeezy https://t.co/NuPkntthul 14 seconds ago

MartyMorua

Marty Morua $GPS Why you ask? #Gap surges 42% after striking 10-year deal with @KanyeWest and #Yeezy @theyeezymafia YEEZY &… https://t.co/kZgSLtwwLd 2 minutes ago