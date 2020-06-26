Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

SeattlePI.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

American's move matches the policy of United Airlines but contrasts sharply with rivals that limit bookings to create space between passengers to minimize contagion.

American said Friday that it will continue to notify customers if their flight is likely to be full, and let them change flights at no extra cost. The airline said it will also let passengers change seats on the plane if there is room and if they stay in the same cabin.

Since April, American has limited bookings to about 85% of a plane's capacity by leaving about half the middle seats open. However, the airline will start selling every seat it can beginning next Wednesday.

Delta, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue say they block middle seats or limit capacity, with some of them promising to continue that practice through September.

United and now American, however, have taken a different approach, arguing that other steps they take — including stepped-up cleaning procedures and requiring all passengers to wear face coverings — eliminate the need to block some seats. United CEO Scott Kirby has said social distancing is impossible on planes anyway; that even with empty middle seats, people are less than six feet away from each other.

Photos and videos of full flights on American and United have drawn criticism for their lack of social distancing.

The number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 on Friday, eclipsing a record set on April 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.

American is based in Fort Worth, Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Pilots Union Wants Government To Buy All Middle Seats

Pilots Union Wants Government To Buy All Middle Seats 01:04

 The union representing pilots at American Airlines wants the federal government to buy seats on flights in order to promote social distancing onboard and allow the carrier to continue flying. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

American Airlines Loading Up on More Cash While Flying Less [Video]

American Airlines Loading Up on More Cash While Flying Less

Fewer flights thanks to a lot fewer passengers, but American Airlines keeps stocking up on cash. Will it keep the carrier in the air through the pandemic?

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:34Published
Delta & American airlines put new rules on booze [Video]

Delta & American airlines put new rules on booze

Some airlines are deciding to put a ban on booze in response to COVID-19. Delta will not be serving alcohol on domestic flights, or within the Americas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Airlines Ban Alcohol on Planes Amid COVID-19 [Video]

Airlines Ban Alcohol on Planes Amid COVID-19

Airlines Ban Alcohol on Planes Amid COVID-19 According to CNN, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Asia's Virgin Australia, and Europe's KLM and Easy Jet are temporarily halting all or part of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

 DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the...
Seattle Times

Your next American flight might be full as airline will no longer block seats in name of social distancing

 American Airlines will return to normal flight booking and rely on other measures to protect customers. United and Spirit already book to capacity.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

wsfa12news

WSFA 12 News American Airlines says it will soon start booking flights to full capacity https://t.co/P8aKMrrJiF https://t.co/zaOjlC1b8X 59 seconds ago

WHSVnews

WHSVnews American’s move matches the policy of United Airlines but contrasts sharply with rivals that limit bookings to crea… https://t.co/9nTwcrhgGO 3 minutes ago

ludahanks

Luda Hanks RT @business: American Airlines said it would sell flights to capacity starting July 1, abandoning caps on passenger loads designed to prom… 4 minutes ago

jjj5819

Jessica Josephson RT @nycjim: Just as the #coronavirus crisis is cresting again, American Airlines says that it will start booking flights to capacity next w… 5 minutes ago

AdakCharley

Charley RT @thedailybeast: As cases of COVID-19 surge to record highs in the U.S., sitting for hours inside a large metal can next to hundreds of o… 6 minutes ago

NBC29

NBC29 American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distan… https://t.co/n7GojIup3G 7 minutes ago

djpsom

djp RT @CBSDFW: #NEW: American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continue to surge.… 8 minutes ago

Cletus1942

Cletus American Airlines will book flights to full capacity https://t.co/qI2CRARvsm 9 minutes ago