A new GOP bill unveiled by Marco Rubio would give stimulus checks to families with unauthorized immigrants that were left out of the initial wave

Business Insider Friday, 26 June 2020
A new GOP bill unveiled by Marco Rubio would give stimulus checks to families with unauthorized immigrants that were left out of the initial wave· Rubio introduced a bill that would give mixed-status families with unauthorized immigrants a $1,200 stimulus check.
· People who filed a tax return with a non-citizen spouse had been barred from getting government cash under the CARES Act passed in March.
· But the bill doesn't widen eligibility to people with Individual...
