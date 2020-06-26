

Tweets about this Emma Shone RT @HomesEngland: Our statement on the sudden passing of Berkeley Group founder and Chairman Tony Pidgley CBE https://t.co/khtCWpVeij 6 minutes ago Benjamin O'Connor Incredibly sad news today. Tony was an inspirational leader who provided some amazing insights in meetings, at big… https://t.co/SDCAmP1sNa 16 minutes ago Carol Millett RT @EmmaShonePW: Berkeley Group founder and chairman Tony Pidgley has died. More on Property Week shortly. 20 minutes ago Warren McAdam RT @RobertMulligan5: Sad news - Tony Pidgley was an inspiration to so many of us in the industry. “Tony was a brilliant man who I have been… 21 minutes ago Mehmet Erkul RT @ftfinancenews: Berkeley Group founder Tony Pidgley dies aged 72 https://t.co/6Fo7QSZeXK 21 minutes ago Finance News Berkeley Group founder Tony Pidgley dies aged 72 https://t.co/6Fo7QSZeXK 23 minutes ago Tom Bloxham Very sad news . Tony was one of a kind and always super helpful and respectful to a young upstart like me - Berkele… https://t.co/3V732uKSCX 36 minutes ago Robert Mulligan Sad news - Tony Pidgley was an inspiration to so many of us in the industry. “Tony was a brilliant man who I have b… https://t.co/OyvPFli8L9 42 minutes ago