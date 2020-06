Behind Wirecard's Collapse: Allegations of Lies, Spies and Missing Billions Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Markus Braun built Wirecard to “conquer the world,” but those aspirations attracted skeptics. Its accounting scandal has sent shock waves through Germany. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Today News Journal Behind Wirecard's Collapse: Allegations of Lies, Spies and Missing Billions https://t.co/EKcjEdRL1r 15 minutes ago V Planet Behind Wirecard's Collapse: Allegations of Lies, Spies and Missing Billions https://t.co/hCFYjMnSgR 18 minutes ago