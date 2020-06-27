Global  

Fuel price hiked for 21st day in a row; Petrol, diesel costs above Rs 80 per litre in Delhi

Zee News Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Fuel prices were hiked for the 21st day in a row on Saturday (June 27, 2020) with both petrol and diesel prices crossing Rs 80-mark in the national capital.
