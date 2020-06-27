Fuel price hiked for 21st day in a row; Petrol, diesel costs above Rs 80 per litre in Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav along with party workers held cycle march protest in Patna on June 25. The demonstration was held to mark protest against fuel price hike issue. Petrol is being sold at 82.91 per litre while diesel costs Rs 77.00 per litre in...
Prices of petrol & diesel have witnessed a hike for the 20th consecutive day across the country. In the national capital, the price of petrol was increased to Rs 80.13 per litre with effect from 6 am..
Petrol and diesel prices continue to surge across the country. Prices of fuel are increasing as state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are reviving their market margins. "There is no work, no income..