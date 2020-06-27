Fuel price hiked for 21st day in a row; Petrol, diesel costs above Rs 80 per litre in Delhi

Watch: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 20th straight day; common man badly hit



Prices of petrol & diesel have witnessed a hike for the 20th consecutive day across the country. In the national capital, the price of petrol was increased to Rs 80.13 per litre with effect from 6 am.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48 Published 8 hours ago

Fuel price hike: Samajhwadi Party workers protest in front of Vidhan Sabha



Samajhwadi Party workers protested against the hike of fuel price in front of Vidhan Sabha on June 26. Party workers with banners in hand demanded the central government to roll back the spike in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published 17 hours ago