Related videos from verified sources Black Women For A Better Education Coalition Call For PPS Superintendent's Contract Not To Be Renewed



KDKA's Amy Wadas reports on a letter the coalition sent to Pittsburgh Public Schools, asking for Dr. Anthony Hamlet's contract not to be renewed. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:03 Published 3 weeks ago Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet Preparing For Students To Return In the Fall



Dr. Hamlet says that he is not sure if students will return in the fall, with much uncertainty amid the Coronavirus pandemic, KDKA's Rick Dayton reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:59 Published on May 14, 2020 Pittsburgh Public Schools May Continue Remote Learning



With the chance of a second wave of coronavirus cases possible, Pittsburgh Public School Superintendent Anthony Hamlet said the district is bracing for continuing remote learning into the fall, KDKA's.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:48 Published on May 8, 2020

Tweets about this