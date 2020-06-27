Vacancy rates are soaring in Washington DC's normally recession-proof office market. Here's how experts think this downturn will play out — and why some are still optimistic. Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Washington DC's office vacancy rate has surpassed 15% for the first time.

· Meanwhile, this recession's bailout doesn't appear to expand the footprint of government as other downturns have.

· Without government agencies and related tenants active in the leasing market, the city may not be immune to this downturn in the... · Washington DC's office vacancy rate has surpassed 15% for the first time.· Meanwhile, this recession's bailout doesn't appear to expand the footprint of government as other downturns have.· Without government agencies and related tenants active in the leasing market, the city may not be immune to this downturn in the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this