Related videos from verified sources Cyclone Amphan: 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal and Odisha | Oneindia News



An Air India Express special flight from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission. Forty-one teams of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:31 Published on May 19, 2020 Vande Bharat Mission: Air India's special flight arrives in Kochi from Abu Dhabi



Air India Express special flight (IX0452) landed Cochin International Airport from UAE's Abu Dhabi on May 19. 173 passengers along with kids were evacuated under Vande Bharat mission. Passengers were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published on May 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Combating coronavirus: Mediclinic hospitals in Abu Dhabi now free of Covid-19 cases (MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Mediclinic hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are now free of Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health (DoH) has announced....

MENAFN.com 4 days ago





Tweets about this