The 3 stimulus plans Congress is debating that could put extra cash into your bank account Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Congress is expected to debate a Phase 4 stimulus package next month.

· Many economists say additional action is needed to keep jobless people afloat since unemployment remains in the double-digits.

· Three plans under consideration are stimulus checks, extra unemployment payments, and hiring bonuses.

· Visit Business... · Congress is expected to debate a Phase 4 stimulus package next month.· Many economists say additional action is needed to keep jobless people afloat since unemployment remains in the double-digits.· Three plans under consideration are stimulus checks, extra unemployment payments, and hiring bonuses.· Visit Business 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this