Related videos from verified sources Two men arrested over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape



On Wednesday U.S. authorities arrested a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and another man wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn to escape the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published on May 21, 2020 2 Massachusetts Men Accused Of Helping Ex-Nissan Chairman Escape Japan In A Box



WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:43 Published on May 20, 2020

Tweets about this